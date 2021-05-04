Full-time mobile vaccination efforts underway in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness has hosted 53 pop-up mobile vaccination events for different groups and neighborhoods since it began LouVax Mobile more than a month ago.
City leaders hope that closing the doors on Louisville’s first mass vaccination site at Broadbent Arena last Thursday and putting all their energy into LouVax Mobile full-time will be the catalyst to get more people in the community vaccinated.
“At the beginning, people were happy to come to a mass vaccination site, but we’re at the place now where people are not as interested in getting the shot, so we want to make it as easy as possible,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.
The goal of LouVax Mobile is to vaccinate those in the community who either do not have the transportation to get the shot or who are ill-informed about the benefits of the vaccine by taking the doses to them wherever they are.
“The more we deploy into the community, the more we’re going to see people take the vaccine because it has slowed down, and we’re very concerned about that,” Fischer said.
Approximately 45% of people in Louisville have received the first vaccine dose, and 34% are fully vaccinated according to the latest Louisville Metro COVID-19 update.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, the director of the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness, said at the current rate of vaccination, the city won’t reach herd immunity until at least this summer, if that.
LouVax Mobile has the capability to hold many more vaccination pop-ups than what it is doing now, Moyer added.
To inquire about a potential LouVax Mobile event for a group, organization, or neighborhood, email LouVaxMobile@louisvilleky.gov or click here.
