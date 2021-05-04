Goode Morning Weather Blog: 5/4

It is a mess out there now but at least the severe wind/hail threat isn’t as bad as it could have been. We’ll take it.
However, the trade-off is very heavy rain. Please be careful out there.
We will see how the 12pm-4pm window turns out as the rain will ease back and even some sunshine is possible. That would be enough to re-charge the area for more strong thunderstorms as the cold front slides in from the NW after 5pm. There are still some questions on how widespread or intense this setup will be but we don’t have to wait long to get those answers.
