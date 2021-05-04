Gov. Beshear: ‘We need to pick up the pace,’ younger Kentuckians urged to get vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday the commonwealth is inching closer to reaching 2.5 million vaccinated.
In Tuesday’s update, Beshear confirmed 1,835,176 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine. The governor urged with vaccine appointments available throughout the commonwealth for people to take advantage and get their shot.
“We’re getting closer to reaching our 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge every day, but we need to pick up the pace, especially among younger Kentuckians,” Beshear said in a release. “There are vaccination appointments available every week, at many different times throughout the day. At some sites, you don’t even need an appointment. Get it done, for yourself and for your community, so we can reach our goal and relax more restrictions.”
Beshear has said the Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge would allow COVID capacity restrictions to be eased if 2.5 million unique Kentuckians got their first shot.
Tuesday’s report confirmed 776 additional cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 446,221.
Seven additional deaths were also confirmed due to COVID-19 in Kentucky. Total number of deaths due to the virus is now 6,532.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 3.47 percent.
Other information provided in Tuesday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 434
- Patients currently in ICU : 102
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 48
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
