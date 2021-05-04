Louisville city leaders concerned for rise in COVID-19 cases following Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 cases are spiking again in the city of Louisville. Those numbers could continue to climb after the Kentucky Derby, city leaders warned.
Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness reported 859 cases of COVID-19 for the city over the course of the last week.
It’s the highest total in two months, and it’s still not accounting for numbers that may roll in after Derby weekend.
Because Jefferson County still sits in the “orange zone,” Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer said Tuesday there’s some reason for concern.
“That means if you were in large crowds or even small groups this past week that you aren’t normally around, you were likely exposed to COVID this past week,” Moyer said.
After the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks, two of the largest COVID-era sporting events in the country, that slight increase of cases could continue to climb.
”Just like our case count from July 4th, it started out really small with a few people infected,” Moyer said, “but as it grows exponentially, that case count grew at the end of July.”
Moyer said even before those new numbers roll in, there’s a few reasons there may have already seen a spike, but there are ways prevent it further.
“I think you’ve seen it, I’ve seen it. I think people are relaxing their COVID protocols,” Moyer said, “and hopefully that’s because they’re vaccinated, but some people are not.”
Dr. Moyer also said the spike could be as simple as the number of events, sports or otherwise, that have resumed in recent months.
A spike was also seen after local spring breaks concluded.
For the latest COVID numbers in Louisville, you can find them on Jefferson County COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
