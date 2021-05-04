Louisville housing report details pandemic impact on evictions, affordable housing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When it comes to finding an affordable place to live in Louisville, a new report is claiming the pandemic has made some already present issues even worse.
But, to some tracking them, a lot has been learned over the past year as well.
The Metropolitan Housing Coalition released the 2020-2021 State of Metropolitan Housing Report Tuesday.
Among its findings, in 2020, evictions were down from more than twice the national average by 62 percent.
The group attributes that to increased rental assistance and moratoriums on evictions, first by Kentucky, then the federal government.
“I think absolutely. There are continued concerns about what will happen once the federal CDC moratorium is lifted, if rental assistance doesn’t continue to be funded,” Kelly Kinahan, who helped develop the report said. “So, all of those things are going to combine to create challenges for renter households, for low income households, for households that have been marginalized by systemic racism.”
In its new report, the group highlights affordable housing recommendations it has for the metro area.
It states policies like stimulus payments and unemployment insurance, that entrust the poor with flexible funds and financial decisions, should be supported.
The Coalition also writes it has learned that practices like moratoriums on evictions and utility shut offs are possible and can have a significant impact on housing across the city.
