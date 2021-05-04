Louisville man arrested for role in U.S. Capitol riots

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have arrested a Louisville man on charges related to the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol.
Eric Douglas Clark was arrested today by the FBI. Clark is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Clark is being held in federal custody. He is expected to have an initial appearance in federal court later today.
Department of Justice records show Clark is the 12th person from Kentucky arrested for taking part in the disturbance.
