Man dies in Nelson County crash

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died following a crash in Nelson County.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 245, just east of Spencer Mattingly, around 3:55 a.m. Tuesday, according to Bardstown police.
When officers arrived, one man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Police said both vehicles had extensive damage.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call KSP Trooper Scott Sharp at (270) 766-5078.
