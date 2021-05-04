Residents escape as tree falls between 2 homes in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews responded early Tuesday morning to a tree that had toppled over and fell onto two homes in Old Louisville, causing a small fire.
MetroSafe dispatchers said the call came in around 7:53 a.m. Tuesday to the 1400 block of St. James Court, close to the fountain.
Crews on scene with Louisville Fire and Rescue told WAVE 3 News the tree came down behind the house and fell between two residences. One of the families said they smelled smoke and noticed a fire had started in their attic.
Louisville Gas & Electric were sent to cut power to the house while the scene was cleared.
No injuries were reported.
