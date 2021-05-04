UofL Health offers texting service for ERs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – UofL Health is launching a new texting service for emergency rooms.
The service allows people to find the location with the shortest wait time that offers the care they need by texting “ERWAIT” to 511511.
“With UofL Health ERWAIT you spend less time in the waiting room and get on the fast track to a patient room,” UofL Health vice president of operations Dorie Shelburne said. “This is part of the on-going commitment of our entire system to improve access, so there is never a reason to put your health on hold.”
UofL Health has seven ER locations in Louisville, Bullitt and Shelby counties. People with life-threatening emergencies should still call 911.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.