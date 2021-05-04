Valley Station crash victim becomes victim of burglary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a horrific crash scene in Valley Station on April 20. One man lost his life, while a young mother was trapped in another vehicle.
“I thought I was just going to die,” Yanarys said.
She remembers being in a panic about her partner and her 8-year-old son, who was sitting in the back.
“Where’s my son, my son, where’s my son, since I wasn’t able to move,” she recalled.
Yanarys broke both legs and fractured her lower back. While she stayed at the hospital for two weeks, her home was being robbed clean.
“Everything they could get their hands on,” her attorney Fernando Valdizan told WAVE 3 News.
From her TVs, to her kids’ iPads, Yanarys’ items were ravaged. The thieves destroyed her home in the process.
“If they had time to do that, it’s probably because they knew we weren’t coming back,” Yanarys said.
The thieves thought they’d cut the power off, but they failed. Her cameras captured the moments when they pillaged her home.
They appear to have taken their time, while also taking her sense of security.
“If they could come forward and just return the things and try to put her life back together, that would go a long way,” Valdizan said.
Yanarys is now staying with her mother, who’s taking care of her and her grandson who was also injured in the crash.
The family hopes the thieves are recognized, or in the very least, that they find their conscience.
“One that is capable of doing that while somebody, tragedy, worst moment of their life, imagine,” Yanarys said. “They don’t have feelings.”
A GoFundMe has been created to help cover Yanarys’ medical expenses. To donate, click or tap here.
LMPD continues their investigation into the case.
Vea el reportaje en Español:
