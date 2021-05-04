VIDEO: Nelson County daycare under fire for alleged child abuse

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A video making the rounds on social media shows an employee of a Nelson County daycare spinning a small child aggressively before causing the child to fall face first. Instead of helping the toddler, the worker laughed.
The child’s mother confirmed to WAVE 3 News that she is taking legal action.
In the video, the female employee of Little Angels Primary House is seen setting the camera down and jumping over a spinner on the playground. She spins the child several times before pulling him off and trying to stand him on his feet. When she lets go of him, he falls on his face.
As he cries, the woman and others can be heard laughing at him.
After the child is picked up again by the woman, he sways, regains his balance, and runs out of the frame of the video.
Little Angels Primary House has had a staff member in hot water before. Another video at the same daycare surfaced on social media, leading to an investigation by The Bardstown Police Department. A child’s mother reported the center after a video was posted to social media of a worker holding and pointing a spray bottle at kids in the room.
Detectives arrested Heather Jent after the incident and charged her with 4th-degree child abuse.
A Bardstown Police detective said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could follow.
WAVE 3 News attempted to contact Little Angels Primary House, but no one at the center could be reached for comment.
