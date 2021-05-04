Woman killed at lounge on River Road identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman who was shot and killed at a lounge on River Road has been identified.
Kasmira Nash, 37, was shot at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge, located at 1346 River Road, on May 1, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
According to video obtained by TMZ, rapper and Louisville native Jack Harlow can be seen inside, just feet from the scuffle that eventually became deadly.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
