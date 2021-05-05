Abused woman caught on camera being drug by her hair after escaping Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A home surveillance camera on a Schnitzelburg street captured a woman running into the road before a man caught her and dragged her to a house by her hair.
The woman was saved by police officers around 1 p.m. Monday after she cried out for help from the basement of the home on Delor Avenue. Louisville Metro Police Department officers found her trapped with cinderblocks and wood stacked over the windows to prevent her from getting out, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
Neighbors called the police after seeing the victim running down the street with a man chasing her.
Donna Johnson, a neighbor, told WAVE 3 News her surveillance video camera caught some of the woman’s attempted escape.
“A girl ran out to the street. A guy chased her, and the guy dragged her back to the house by her hair,” Johnson told WAVE 3 News.
She said she watched as officers pulled up to the house and heard the victim crying out for help.
“They pushed the door open,” she said. “They blockaded the door with a marble bench. From what they said, they called EMS, and I guess she had the crap beat out of her.”
As Johnson pointed out, the people who live in the home come and go at all hours of the day and night. She admitted to installing her surveillance system because of the trouble and amount of people at the property.
“We always speculated what was going on,” Johnson said. “My mind never went there. My mind never went to a girl locked up in the basement.”
The man in Johnson’s surveillance video took off and is believed to be the victim’s boyfriend, according to Mitchell.
Though the victim was saved, Johnson said her family’s worries are not gone.
“We’re concerned when they come back now,” she said regarding the other residents of the home.
The LMPD Domestic Violence Unit is handling the case and following all leads. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
