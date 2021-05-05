Adoption fees slashed during ‘Empty the Shelters’ event at Kentucky Humane Society

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is hoping to find their shelter pets a home as part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s national Empty the Shelters event.
If you’re looking to add a four-legged family member, there may not be a better time. The event only lasts a few days, and there are a few things you’ll need to know before showing up to adopt.
Because of subsidies from Bissell, KHS is able to lower adoption fees for adult dogs from $200 to $25 and cats from $75 to $10.
“We’re hoping those savings mean you can buy more treats and more comfy beds for your animals,” said KHS Spokesperson Andrea Blair.
Some animals spends months at the shelter, but others go fast, like Fabuloso, the Corgi/Spaniel mix.
Jennifer King has fostered dogs from KHS, but never adopted. However, that changed Wednesday when she met Fabuloso.
”Finding a dog that fit in with our family seemed to be elusive for us,” said King, “so finding a dog that’s a great temperament, beautiful dog, it’s a good feeling.”
If you want to adopt too, you’ll have to make an appointment online for this event that lasts until May 8.
There haven’t been walk-ins since the pandemic started, but there are plenty of animals that need a home.
“Shelter animals are always so grateful to be rescued,” said Andrea Blair. “They seem to know when they’ve hit the jackpot, so we’re hoping a lot of families will come out and give those animals the second chance they deserve.”
To make an appointment you can do so here.
