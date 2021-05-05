Cards get approval for more fans at Jim Patterson Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL announced on Wednesday that they have received permission to increase fan capacity at Jim Patterson Stadium to 50%, starting on Friday against Duke.
Additional tickets are now available for the weekend series and all remaining home games.
Those tickets will be available to the public at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Cards head coach Dan McDonnell expressed his frustration with the crowd limitations after the Cards 7-2 win over #2 Vanderbilt on Tuesday.
“I’m ready to open this place up,” McDonnell said. “I’m not gonna lie. I’m beyond frustrated, I’m tired of it. We’re an outdoor sport, I mean, let’s go people. Turn on the Masters, watch the Derby, watch the games in the SEC and other ballparks, it’s an outdoor sport, you want to risk it, you risk it. Like, I’m tired of playing games without people in the stands, so let’s open it up, or let’s let our fans come, let’s let them enjoy some Louisville baseball and then I’ll be a little more excited to host a regional because unfortunately I haven’t had a regional atmosphere yet. Right, do we not agree?”
Fans will be required to wears masks at all times inside Jim Patterson Stadium, unless they are eating or drinking. Children five and under are not required to wear a mask.
