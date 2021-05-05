Councilwoman calls on LMPD chief to explain West Louisville barricade decision

“LMPD has placed traffic barriers at Kroger at 27th and Broadway, Dino’s at 26th and Broadway and a vacant lot located on Broadway. Business owners in Lyles Mall, as well as those in the 2600 and 2700 blocks of Broadway, were all notified earlier this week of the arrangements. Plans were also made to accommodate scheduled deliveries and early morning arrivals for a daycare and dialysis center in the area. Following careful consideration, particularly as it relates to risk vs. safety, these measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of citizens and businesses in that area. It should be noted that the barriers are being erected solely for the purpose of traffic control and will not impede pedestrians in that area. Several entrances to Kroger will remain accessible until 8:00 p.m., and Lyles Mall may be accessed through these entrances as well.”