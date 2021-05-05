1 dead, 6 sickened by carbon monoxide in home

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Fumes from a gasoline powered generator are believed to have caused the death of a Scott County, Indiana woman and making six other people sick from carbon monoxide poisoning.
During the early morning hours today, Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in the 2900 block of Charlestown Road in Lexington on a medical emergency. They found a generator was being used inside the home without proper ventilation or air flow.
A woman in the home, Terri L. Hart, 51, was pronounced dead. While an official cause of death for Hart will not be determined until an autopsy has been completed, authorities say a preliminary investigation shows signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Four others - ages, 23, 6, 4 and 3 months - were taken to hospitals by EMS for treatment. Two other victims were treated at the scene.
The sheriff’s office says there are no signs foul play was involved.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.