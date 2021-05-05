Feds seeking leads on gun store burglary suspects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A $5,000 reward is being offer for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the burglary of an Oldham County gun store.
The burglary happened between 2:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on May 3 at Papa’s Guns, Ammo & Archery in Pewee Valley. According to the ATF, the suspects broke in through a front entrance and stole approximately 18 firearms.
The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are each contributing $2,500 to the reward.
If you have a tip on the suspects, contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867) or the agency’s Louisville Field Division at 502-753-3505. You can also call the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300.
Tips can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website.
