Feds seeking leads on gun store burglary suspects

Feds seeking leads on gun store burglary suspects
ATF agents are searching for the person involve din a May 3 burglary of a Pewee Valley, Ky. gun store. The persons in these photos are believed to be involved. (Source: ATF)
By Charles Gazaway | May 5, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 4:08 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A $5,000 reward is being offer for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the burglary of an Oldham County gun store.

The burglary happened between 2:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on May 3 at Papa’s Guns, Ammo & Archery in Pewee Valley. According to the ATF, the suspects broke in through a front entrance and stole approximately 18 firearms.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are each contributing $2,500 to the reward.

If you have a tip on the suspects, contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867) or the agency’s Louisville Field Division at 502-753-3505. You can also call the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300.

Tips can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.