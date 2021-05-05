Feds seeking leads on Oldham Couty gun store burglary suspects

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the burglary of an Oldham County gun store.
The burglary happened between 2:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on May 3 at Papa’s Guns, Ammo & Archery in Pewee Valley. According to the ATF, the suspects broke in through a front entrance and stole approximately 18 firearms.
The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are each contributing $2,500 to the reward.
“You can see two white males fairly clearly on the video, pretty good quality video and we put those still images out with the reward for information,” Adam Nesmith, Group Supervisor with ATF Louisville Field Division, said. “We’re hoping the public recognizes those individuals and let us know who they are.”
Nesmith said they are still waiting on a complete inventory of what the gun shop had, but they expect the number of firearms taken to be between 18 and 20.
“Any stolen firearm is a very serious thing. You don’t want the stolen firearms to end up in the hands of a dangerous person,” Nesmith said. “We cannot stress enough how important it is for the community to take the time to lock up their firearms, not leave them in a car overnight, not leave them laying around the homes overnight. Keep them in a secure location.”
The owner of the gun shop talked to a WAVE 3 News reporter off-camera. He said he opened the shop in 2018.
When he got to the store Monday morning, police were already there. He said it feels violating that someone came in and stole items in his store. He’s hopeful police will catch the individuals who broke in.
If you have a tip on the suspects, contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867) or the agency’s Louisville Field Division at 502-753-3505. You can also call the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300.
Tips can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website.
