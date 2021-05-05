First man sentenced in Southern Indiana online predator sting

Madison, Ind. (WAVE) - A man will serve 28 years in prison after messaging with what he thought were child online.
53-year-old Everett McGill was sentenced on Monday.
He was the first person to be caught in Madison’s Operation Predator Net.
So far more than 20 people have been arrested in the on-going operation.
McGill texted with at least two different officers posing as teenagers.
Police say when he finally set up a meeting with the person at a gas station in Madison, he was arrested.
McGill was also already a registered sex offender for child molestation in Jackson County.
The Jefferson County prosecutor, David Sutter said it was teamwork to get McGill off the streets.
“Thanks to the Madison Police Department and their tremendous police work, we were able to put this child predator behind bars. I especially want to thank Detectives Kyle Cutshaw, Ricky Harris and Shawn Scudder for their testimony at trial and at the sentencing hearing,” said Prosecutor David Sutter.
