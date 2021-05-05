FORECAST: Cool tonight; rain returns late Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- RAIN CHANCE: Increasing late Thursday and again over the weekend
- COOL PATTERN AHEAD: Highs in the 60s most days; lows in the 40s most nights
- MOTHER’S DAY: Rain likely; rain could be heavy at times.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will thin out quite well overnight, leading to a mostly clear sky by early Thursday morning.
Low temperatures will be in the 40s as you wake up on Thursday, so make sure you have a jacket! Thursday will start dry, but by early evening we’ll have showers, downpours, and even some thunder. Small hail, not the damaging type, is also a possibility with these showers and storms. Before the rain arrives we’ll have highs in the mid to upper 60s. By midnight Thursday night, the rain will be mostly gone, leaving us with a cool night dropping into the 40s.
Friday is another cooler-than-normal day with highs in the mid-60s. Partly sunny skies will be around most of the day, but during the midday hours, a few sprinkles or showers are possible.
Additional rain chances return over the weekend. Saturday we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low to mid-60s.
A better rain chance arrives for Mother’s Day as the area of low pressure moves through. This will deliver rain, heavy at times, with temperatures holding in the 60s.
