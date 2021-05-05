FORECAST: Cool tonight; rain returns late Thursday

Low temperatures will be in the 40s as you wake up on Thursday, so make sure you have a jacket! Thursday will start dry, but by early evening we’ll have showers, downpours, and even some thunder. Small hail, not the damaging type, is also a possibility with these showers and storms. Before the rain arrives we’ll have highs in the mid to upper 60s. By midnight Thursday night, the rain will be mostly gone, leaving us with a cool night dropping into the 40s.