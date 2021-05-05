FORECAST: Cooler to end the week

- COOL PATTERN AHEAD: Highs in the 60s most days; lows in the 40s most nights
- MOTHER’S DAY: Rain likely; rain could be heavy at times.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds decrease through the day leaving us with more sunshine this afternoon. Highs top out in the mid-60s.
A cool night is ahead with lows in the 40s; a few locations could fall into the upper 30s. We’ll see clouds increasing yet again late tonight into early Thursday morning.
After a dry start to our Thursday, we’ll see some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon into the evening. Highs tomorrow top out once again in the 60s.
Evening rain pushes off to the east into Friday morning as a cold front exits the area. Expect a cool night with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
A potent system will pass through over the weekend with the majority of our weekend rain chances on Mother’s Day. The track of the system will determine how much rain and just how warm (or lack thereof) we can get. We’ll watch the setup carefully.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.