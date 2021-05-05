FORECAST: A few downpours toward sunset

WEATHER HEADLINES
- SPOTTY SHOWERS: Likely to move in later today from the west, more on Friday and Saturday
- MOTHER’S DAY: Complex setup with heavy rain/strong t-storms still possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sunny start to this Thursday with clouds increasing by the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms to our west will roll in toward evening in a weakening phase. Still, watch for locally heavy downpours until they fade away. Highs in the 60s.
Expect evening showers pushing east with only spotty drizzle overnight. Otherwise chilly with lows in the 40s.
Another cold front will drop in from the north on Friday. More spotty showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, will develop. The greatest chance for seeing the downpours will be closer to Lexington than Louisville.
Passing showers still possible Friday night while remaining on the cool side of things with lows in the 40s.
A potent system will pass through over the weekend with the majority of our weekend rain chances on Mother’s Day. The track of the system will determine how much rain and just how warm (or lack thereof) we can get. We’ll watch the setup carefully.
