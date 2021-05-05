Judge orders embattled attorney to start paying up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An embattled Louisville attorney who was the subject of a WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter investigation is having to pay back thousands of dollars he’s accused of stealing.
Andrew Clooney and some of his employees at Clooney Law Offices have been indicted on several charges since 2019.
Clooney, an injury attorney, is accused of lying to his clients by telling them their cases hadn’t settled while pocketing the money. According to the civil lawsuit, Clooney also would lie about the settlement’s true amount in order to keep some of the payout. Others named in the indictment are accused of forging documents and people’s signatures to obtain the cash.
Clooney is suspected of stealing more than $500,000.
This week, a judge ordered Clooney to pay more than $80,000 for one plaintiff alone. There are several others to come.
There are 20 alleged victims in the indictment, some of them from out of state. The attorneys with Alex R. White, PLLC, are representing the victims, and say they believe there are more people out there who have been scammed by Clooney’s law office and don’t even know it.
Clooney has pleaded not guilty to more than 30 counts.
His wife, Christel Clooney, and another employee at his Louisville office, Marlene Estrada, also are facing similar charges including theft, and criminal possession of a forged instrument.
