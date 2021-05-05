K-9 helps in fight against human trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A 2-year-old joined Kentucky State Police to help the department fight against human trafficking and child sexual abuse.
May, a black Labrador, is KSP’s first electronic storage device detection canine, and one of only 51 in the country.
May’s job is to locate hidden electronic storage devices such as hard drives, USB drives and cell phones that may contain criminal activity, including child sexual abuse material, according to KSP.
Her skills include scent discrimination, pinpoint accuracy, open area searches and realistic scenario based training.
“May has assisted our branch detectives with four search warrants and has been successful during all her deployments thus far,” KSP Electronic Crime Branch Commander Lieutenant Mike Bowling said. “She has located key pieces of evidence during these investigations and we are pleased with what she has already brought to our team.”
She also serves as a comfort dog and can interact with children who may have been abused.
A K-9 with similar training to May was responsible for finding evidence against former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle.
KSP is celebrating May on her Instagram page this month.
