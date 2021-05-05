LIHEAP accepting applications for spring subsidy program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A program to help people pay their electric bills is accepting applications.
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, added a spring subsidy program to help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through June 30 or until funds are gone.
Those who apply will need the following information:
- Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.
- Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.
- Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.
- The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.
For more information on the program and where to apply, click here.
