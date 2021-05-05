Man accused of stealing car with child inside appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After being arrested for stealing a car with a sleeping child inside, the man accused of the theft appeared in court on Wednesday.
The crime happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday when a mother left her sleeping 5-year-old daughter in her car at a Speedway gas station on Fegenbush Lane in Highview. When she left the store, the car and her daughter were gone.
Louisville Metro Police Department investigators found the car at a Meijer on Preston Highway about an hour later, resulting in the arrest of Stephen Murphy, 27.
The girl was reportedly still in the backseat asleep and unharmed.
Murphy appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday after being charged with theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespassing.
He is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $5,000 bond.
In his court appearance, a judge stated that if he is released on bond, Murphy will be placed on home incarceration.
His next court appearance is May 13.
