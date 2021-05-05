Missing three-year-old identified in Knott County, more crews called in to search

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Kentucky State Police, along with multiple other agencies, are continuing the search for three-year-old Madlyn Clawson, who walked away from her home located on Bolen Cemetery Road in the Garrett Community of Knott County.
State Police say they received a call on Tuesday around 4:46 p.m., she was last seen wearing cheetah print pants with no shoes or shirt.
KSP brought tracking dogs and aircraft to aid in the search Tuesday night but were unable to locate her.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police or the Knott County Sheriff’s Office.
