Murder suspect facing new charges surrounding his arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have filed additional charges against a man arrested last month for a 2019 murder.
Jameko Lee Hayden, 22, of Louisville, was arraigned this morning on two counts of weapon possession by a convicted felon, along with single counts of receiving stolen firearm and fleeing or evading police.
On April 28, as LMPD detectives moving in to arrests Hayden for the Dec. 19, 2019 murder of Christian Gwynn, he led police on a foot chase before being taken into custody.
Detectives said two guns - a semi-automatic rifle and a Glock 19 pistol - were found inside the car.
A not-guilty plea was entered for Hayden by the court. Bond on the new charges was set at $15,000 cash. Hayden will be back in Jefferson District Court on Friday.
