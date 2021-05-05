New Albany man convicted in wife’s murder appeals sentence

The brief states that his wife returned home on July 28 then left again Aug. 2, returning sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Hoover was asleep and said Rebecca started hitting him with a metal pipe. In evidence during the court case it came up that he’d said she had hit him 200 times or more. The fight moved to the basement, which ended with Hoover kicking his wife in the head, punching her in the stomach with a set of keys and strangling her.