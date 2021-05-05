Protesters request sit down meeting with Louisville mayor, LMPD chief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protesters gathered at Jefferson Square Park on Wednesday to ask Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Erika Shields for a sit down meeting with them in hopes of getting some of their questions answered and voices heard.
According to the protesters, they have called and emailed the city for the last three months trying to arrange a meeting with the mayor and chief, but have had no luck.
They hope the press conference that was held Wednesday will get the city’s attention and encourage them to sit down and talk.
The group has several goals they hope to accomplish if the city agrees to a meeting, including requesting that the memorial of Breonna Taylor at Jefferson Square Park remain up until the public and the city can agree on a permanent marker to be placed at 6th and Jefferson to honor Taylor, community members, and other protesters who have died.
The city has presented a design for a memorial plaque, however, protesters said a few names are missing, including Travis Nagdy, a well-known protester who was shot and killed last November. The group told media outlets during the press conference those names need to be added to the city’s plaque.
“What can happen here at 600 West Jefferson in the city?” Mitchell Maxwell, a protester asked. “What are the options? Why did they decided to leave Chris Rock and Travis Nagdy off that plaque that is to come, I don’t know,” he continued. “So many questions, but to leave people in the dark is never going to help build community in my opinion.”
According to protesters, the last time the city agreed to a meeting with the community was in 2014, when Mayor Fischer and then LMPD Chief Steve Conrad sat down with the public to discuss certain topics, including possible changes to how the police do their jobs.
Rhonda Mathis, a Louisville activist attended the meeting back in 2014 and told reporters not much has changed since.
“This is a wide open space,” Mathis said. “Come here and have a conversation with the community, and make some changes with the police in this community.”
If the city agrees to a meeting, Mitchell told reporters they hope to either livestream or record the discussion.
