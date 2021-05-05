Woman still missing after leaving Southern Indiana hospital 2 months ago

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The family of a woman who has been missing for nearly two months is asking for help finding her; she was last seen leaving a Clark County hospital in March.
Danielle Nicole Stokes, 34, was brought to Clark Memorial Hospital after having a “mental episode,” according to a Jeffersonville Police Department Facebook post. She left the hospital on March 10 without a phone or any money and has not been seen since.
Stokes is described as a white woman who is 5′3″ and 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair. Stokes also has a distinctive tattoo of a clover on her lower back.
Anyone with information on where she is or could be is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department at (812) 285-6535. Anonymous callers can also dial (812) 218-8477 to reach the department’s tip line.
