Beshear: COVID-19 restrictions to be eased again ahead of Memorial Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear has pulled the state mask mandate for small private or business gatherings starting Thursday, so long as every person in the group is 100% vaccinated.
Beshear made the announcement during his daily briefing on the coronavirus outbreak in Kentucky.
The governor also said starting May 28, leading in the Memorial Day weekend holiday, all events indoors and outdoors under 1,000 can be held at 75% capacity. That includes facilities like retail stores, salons, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, weddings, and memorial services.
Events with more than 1,000 people starting May 28 can be held at 60% capacity.
There were six deaths reported to be COVID-19-related. In addition, Beshear reported 655 new cases of the virus on Thursday. The governor also said the state was seeing a 3.51% positivity rate.
As of Thursday, at least 1,855,111 people were vaccinated against the virus.
“We really do need more people to get vaccinated, though,” the governor said. “Please, treat your neighbor as yourself. Get vaccinated and protect everyone around you.”
Vaccination locations can now be found on vaccines.gov. Users can search for a site using their zip code and specifying a travel radius.
