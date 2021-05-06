FORECAST: Clearing overnight with chilly temperatures

- COOL PATTERN AHEAD: Highs in the 60s most days; lows in the 40s most nights
- MOTHER’S DAY: Complex setup with heavy rain/strong thunderstorms still possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will clear overnight with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s.
A chilly start to our Friday comes as winds move in from the northwest. Expect some sunshine early Friday with clouds on the increase by midday. Temperatures top out nearly ten degrees below normal in the mid-60s. The weak disturbance pushing in during the afternoon will be enough to trigger a slight chance for a shower (30%).
Spotty showers mainly south of Louisville will remain early in the overnight period, but we’ll dry out by Saturday morning as lows dip down into the 40s once again.
While most of the day on Saturday looks dry, scattered showers will push in with a warm front during the evening. High temperatures on Saturday will be held down in the lower 60s.
Rain chances increase Sunday for Mother’s Day with the area of low pressure moving through the Ohio Valley. The exact track of the low will determine temperatures and rainfall totals. It will also determine any risk of stronger storms. At this point, rain is likely, heavy at times, with highs near 70.
