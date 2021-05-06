FORECAST: Clouds increase today; increasing rain chances towards sunset

WEATHER HEADLINES
- SPOTTY SHOWERS: They move in later today from the west; more showers Friday and Saturday
- MOTHER’S DAY: Complex setup with heavy rain/strong thunderstorms still possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to increase throughout the day. Despite the extra clouds, highs are still expected to top out in the mid-60s. An approaching front will push scattered showers and thunderstorms into the region towards the late afternoon and evening.
We’ll see weakening showers and thunderstorms continuing to push east through the region through the evening; heavy downpours are possible at times. Expect lows tonight in the upper 30s and low 40s as we dry out into Friday morning.
After a dry morning with some sunshine, we’ll see extra clouds during the afternoon. Highs tomorrow max out in the low to mid-60s. A cold front dropping down from the north brings more spotty showers into the forecast by the late afternoon.
Spotty showers remain possible into early Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the 40s once again.
A potent system will pass through over the weekend with the majority of our weekend rain chances on Mother’s Day. The track of the system will determine how much rain and just how warm (or lack thereof) we can get. We’ll watch the setup carefully.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.