FORECAST: Rain chances this evening fade overnight

- RAIN CHANCE: Scattered showers Friday and Saturday
- COOL PATTERN AHEAD: Highs in the 60s most days; lows in the 40s most nights
- MOTHER’S DAY: Complex setup with heavy rain/strong thunderstorms still possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and storms will be moving through this evening, ending for most by 10 p.m. and ending for all areas after midnight. Lightning and very small hail are possible with these, alongside some gusty winds. Expect to drop into the 40s tonight as we dry out.
Friday will start out dry, but increasing clouds and even some scattered showers are possible as a cold front drops in during the afternoon and evening. The best chance for showers will be east of I-65. High temperatures will be in the 60s on Friday.
Spotty showers mainly south of Louisville will remain early in the overnight period, but we’ll dry out by Saturday morning as lows dip down into the 40s once again.
While most of the day on Saturday looks dry, scattered showers will push in with a warm front during the evening. High temperatures on Saturday will be held down in the lower 60s.
Rain chances increase Sunday for Mother’s Day with the area of low pressure moving through the Ohio Valley. The exact track of the low will determine temperatures and rainfall totals. It will also determine any risk of stronger storms. At this point rain is likely, heavy at times, with highs near 70.
