Hershey announces recall on Chocolate Shell Topping

HERSHEY, Pa. (FOX19) -The Hershey Company announced a recall Wednesday on its Chocolate Shell Topping after several bottles were filled with the Heath Shell Topping.
Hershey says 1,700 bottles were accidentally filled with the almond shell topping and were distributed nationwide between April 15 and May 3.
The company says that the bottles have a product code of 25JSAS1.
“No other Shell Topping flavors or products distributed by Hershey are involved in this situation,” the company said in a news release.
Retailers have been told to remove the product immediately.
Hershey says that there have not been any reported illnesses or injuries.
Anyone who bought the product can call the Hershey Company Consumer Relations at full refund by calling 1-866-528-6848.
