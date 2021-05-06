Kayaker identified in deadly Scott Co. accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has died and another was rescued after a kayaking accident near Great Crossing Park in Scott County Wednesday night, according to Scott County Coroner John Goble.
The coroner says a couple was kayaking in the North Elkhorn Creek and were close to the dam. Both of their individual kayaks turned over, sweeping them both into the water, Goble said.
The woman surfaced and crews were able to get her out. The man, Edwardo Ponce, 26, was submerged for a few minutes. He was pulled from the water and taken to Georgetown Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.
Coroner Goble told WKYT the couple was engaged and getting married in July. Ponce was from Georgetown and his fiancée is from Lexington.
Fish and Wildlife is leading the death investigation.
One manager in the agency told WKYT officers were unaware of the man wearing a lifejacket or not.
According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, the water level at North Elkhorn Creek was above 7 feet Wednesday after rounds of heavy rain.
