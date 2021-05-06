Kentucky attorney general establishes search warrant task force

The task force will consist of the attorney general or his designee; two representatives of the Kentucky Court of Justice; the chairs of the judiciary committee of the Kentucky House of Representatives and the Kentucky Senate; a person appointed by the Fraternal Order of Police; a person appointed nu the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association; a person appointed by the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police; the commissioner of the Kentucky State Police of his designee; a person appointed by the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association; a person appointed by the Kentucky County Attorneys’ Association; the public advocate or his designee; one person from the Kentucky League of Cities; one from the Kentucky Association of Counties, one appointed by the Kentucky Conference of the NAACP; the commission of the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training or his designee and three citizens appointed by Cameron.