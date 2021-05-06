Louisville church prays for first responders, election officials on National Day of Prayer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Day of Prayer brought together at least one church congregation in Metro Louisville to pray for first responders.
Pastor Larry Coleman and his congregation gathered at the City Church International on South 26th Street to pray for police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians, as well as all elected officials across the country.
Coleman said the National Day of Prayer is an opportunity to exemplify a message that hope is possible anywhere if people set aside their differences and come together for the common good.
“We can have hope,” he said. “All it takes is one man, one woman, one individual who believes there is hope. So tonight, we’re exemplifying on the National Day of Prayer, we want to bring hope back to the City of Louisville.”
The National Day of Prayer is held every year on the first Thursday in May.
