Louisville’s push for environmental change made official by executive order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new focus and goal has been made official for a cleaner and healthier Louisville.
Mayor Greg Fischer has signed an executive order directing all Louisville Metro Government agencies and departments to prioritize buying electric and hybrid vehicles, green equipment and necessary facilities to support the transition to electric vehicles.
Fischer said emissions from gas powered vehicles are the second largest source of gas emissions in Louisville. The executive order moves the city towards electric vehicles.
Over time, Fischer said it will save money and the environment’s health. The city has already installed electric charging stations at some PARC garages, libraries and metro parks. District 9 Metro Councilman Bill Hollander said Louisville has to lead by example.
“Our children our grandchildren will look back at us and say ‘what did you do when this existential crisis was happening?’” Hollander said. “It is incumbent on all of us and incumbent on all of Louisville to do all that we can do.”
The order states any contractor or supplier working with Metro Government for more than $1 million will commit to reducing their carbon foot print. The goal of the order reduced climate change, air pollutants and city costs.
Officials said the initial investment cost of the charging network for the metro and general public is around $5 million to $10 million.
To read Mayor Fischer’s executive order, click here.
