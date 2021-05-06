Madison man arrested for child molestation

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A year-long investigation put a Madison man behind bars.
Indiana State Police detectives arrested 48-year-old Kent “Jason” Koehler on Wednesday.
ISP says two victims came forward to them about the alleged abuse, saying they’d been molested at a home in Jefferson County.
The case was presented to the Jefferson County Prosecutor who got a warrant for the detectives.
Koehler is now incarcerated at the Jefferson County Jail awaiting his court date.
