Man found by officers at Norton Hospital after being shot on Preston Hwy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man drove himself to Norton Hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday evening after being shot on Preston Highway.
The shooting was called in to dispatchers around 7:30 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley. Officers that responded to Preston Highway and Grade Lane in Edgewood, where it reportedly happened, couldn’t find a victim after arriving.
Officers found that the victim showed up to Norton Hospital with a gunshot wound, Smiley said, and he was then transferred to UofL Hospital for further treatment.
His injuries are not believed to be serious.
Smiley said investigators learned the victim was shot while in a car on Preston Highway.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
