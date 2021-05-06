1,261 new COVID-19 related cases, 6 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,966 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Thursday morning, there had been 726,600 cases reported in the state, with 1,261 new cases and 6 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,406,930 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 153,062 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 2,046,082 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 9,939,840 tests have been preformed to date. The state 7-day positivity rate is 5.0%.
To see a list of cases by county, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.