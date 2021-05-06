Records show man charged with attempted murder has violent past

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arraigned after his arrest on multiple outstanding warrants, including one for attempted murder.
Michael A. Hillard, 23, of Louisville, was deemed a flight risk and is being held on a $250,000 concurrent bond on all the charges he is facing. He was arraigned this morning in Jefferson Circuit Court.
On April 30, Hillard is accused of shooting a man multiple times in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 2400 block of S. Preston St., near Eastern Parkway.
The wounded man was taken to UofL Health - University Hospital for treatment of wounds to his arms and legs.
Gunfire from Hillard also hit the car of a woman who was in the parking lot of the nearby White Castle restaurant. She was not injured.
Court documents show Hillard has also been charged with criminal mischief, wanton endangerment and being a felon in possession of a handgun in connection with the April 30 shooting. Other outstanding warrants were served for robbery, receiving stolen property over $10,000, escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and two additional counts of gun possession by a felon.
WAVE 3 News has reported on a previous arrest of Hillard. He was arrested for assault in January 2019 for shooting his father multiple times during an argument on New Year’s Eve 2018.
