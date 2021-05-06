Shields did not fire officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, spokesperson says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields confirmed Thursday that while serving as the former Atlanta Police Department chief she did not fire Officer Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in June 2020.
A spokesperson for LMPD informed WAVE 3 News that Brooks’ shooting occurred overnight, and Shields resigned from the Atlanta Police Department early in the afternoon the next day. They added that Rolfe was terminated by the assistant chief at the time, Todd Coyt, who signed the termination form in Shields’ place.
According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Coyt believed Rolfe and the other officer involved in the incident “acted accordingly and … were trying to show compassion and did everything they could to calm the situation down.”
The issue of Rolfe’s termination and Shields’ resignation has been a source of controversy.
Rolfe’s attorney said Shields was blocked from testifying in the case by the City of Atlanta.
