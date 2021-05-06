UofL field hockey set to face Michigan in NCAA final four

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The #3 UofL field hockey team is two wins away from a National Championship.
The Cards face #2 Michigan on Friday at 4 p.m. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in an NCAA semifinal.
“It is massive for our program, to not only last year, or in 2019, be in the Elite Eight, but to do it again and to go one step further, we’re moving in the right direction and I think it’s just fantastic from a recruiting aspect,” UofL head coach Justine Sowry said.
The Cards (14-5) beat Michigan 2-1 in 2019 to record the first NCAA tournament win in school history.
“Yeah we’re definitely both in the Midwest, so a little bit of a Midwest rivalry there,” UofL senior Alli Bitting said. “We know that they bring a lot of skill and then they’re very physical in the Big Ten style of play, so we’re just preparing ourselves this week to face that and we’re really excited for the opportunity to play them. "
#1 North Carolina and #4 Iowa meet in the opener on Friday at 1 p.m.
