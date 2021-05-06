What’s next for the Derby field?

Pimlico Racetrack (Source: Maryland Government/flickr)
By Mike Hartnett | May 6, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 4:22 PM

Some will point to the Preakness and/or Belmont and some have other plans. Here’s an update on what could be next for the Derby runners.

  1. Medina Spirit - Training at Churchill for his Preakness run. Will van to Pimlico on Monday. Will take on stablemate, Concert Tour in the second jewel.

( Mike Smith will ride Concert Tour) If trainer Bob Baffert wins the Black-Eyed-Susans, he’ll become the all-time winningest Preakness trainer with eight
victories.

2. Mandaloun - Skipping Preakness. Should eventually surface in a Grade One. The Belmont Stakes still a possibility.

3. Hot Rod Charlie - Back in California to prepare for the Belmont Stakes.

4. Essential Quality - Next race undecided but main target this summer is the Travers, per trainer Brad Cox. Belmont Stakes not completely ruled out.

5. O Besos - Next race not yet announced.

6. Midnight Bourbon - Next start is the Preakness and he’ll be ridden by Irad Ortiz, Jr.

7. Keepmeninmind - Slated to go on the Preakness.

8 . Helium - No Preakness and no word yet regarding the Belmont.

9. Known Agenda - A likely candidate for the Belmont Stakes.

10. Highly Motivated - Being pointed to the Dwyer Stakes on July 5 at Belmont.

11. Sainthood - No Preakness and  no word yet on next race.

12. Like the King - Will likely run next on the grass.

13. Bourbonic - No definite plan but the Belmont Stakes is possible.

14. Hidden Stash - Likely to get some time off.

15. Brooklyn Strong - The Belmont Stakes is slated for his next start.

16. Super Stock - No decision on next race.

17. Rock Your World - Might run in the Belmont Stakes.

18. Dynamic One - No definite plan yet although the Belmont Stakes is possible.

19. Soup and Sandwich - Might be off for a while after suffering a breathing

issue during the Derby.

