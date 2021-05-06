What’s next for the Derby field?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -
Some will point to the Preakness and/or Belmont and some have other plans. Here’s an update on what could be next for the Derby runners.
- Medina Spirit - Training at Churchill for his Preakness run. Will van to Pimlico on Monday. Will take on stablemate, Concert Tour in the second jewel.
( Mike Smith will ride Concert Tour) If trainer Bob Baffert wins the Black-Eyed-Susans, he’ll become the all-time winningest Preakness trainer with eight
victories.
2. Mandaloun - Skipping Preakness. Should eventually surface in a Grade One. The Belmont Stakes still a possibility.
3. Hot Rod Charlie - Back in California to prepare for the Belmont Stakes.
4. Essential Quality - Next race undecided but main target this summer is the Travers, per trainer Brad Cox. Belmont Stakes not completely ruled out.
5. O Besos - Next race not yet announced.
6. Midnight Bourbon - Next start is the Preakness and he’ll be ridden by Irad Ortiz, Jr.
7. Keepmeninmind - Slated to go on the Preakness.
8 . Helium - No Preakness and no word yet regarding the Belmont.
9. Known Agenda - A likely candidate for the Belmont Stakes.
10. Highly Motivated - Being pointed to the Dwyer Stakes on July 5 at Belmont.
11. Sainthood - No Preakness and no word yet on next race.
12. Like the King - Will likely run next on the grass.
13. Bourbonic - No definite plan but the Belmont Stakes is possible.
14. Hidden Stash - Likely to get some time off.
15. Brooklyn Strong - The Belmont Stakes is slated for his next start.
16. Super Stock - No decision on next race.
17. Rock Your World - Might run in the Belmont Stakes.
18. Dynamic One - No definite plan yet although the Belmont Stakes is possible.
19. Soup and Sandwich - Might be off for a while after suffering a breathing
issue during the Derby.
