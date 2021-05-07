Beshear confirms 638 new COVID cases, 10 more deaths Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least 1,851,835 people have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed in a daily update on Friday.
He pointed out that as vaccination numbers rise, more restrictions will be loosened in the state.
“We are lifting more restrictions each month as we get more folks vaccinated, open our schools and protect our neighbors from this virus that has already killed more than 6,500 Kentuckians,” the governor said in a statement.
On Thursday, the governor announced that from May 28, beginning with Memorial Day weekend, all events with under 1,000 people can be held at 75% capacity. That includes at places like retail stores, salons, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, weddings, and memorial services.
Beshear also reported 638 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 448,215 cases. The governor said the state was seeing a 3.5% positivity rate.
There were 10 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.
Vaccination locations can now be found on vaccines.gov. Users can search for a site using their zip code and specifying a travel radius.
