Coleman defends texting former UI head for certain people, including hairdresser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman said Friday she has no regrets about helping some people she knows get faster help with their unemployment claims, though it has been reported that hundreds of thousands of emails from people struggling to get paid were being ignored.
Last month, WAVE 3 News obtained text messages from Coleman sent to the former head of the Office of Unemployment Insurance. In at least four instances in April 2020, the texts reveal the lieutenant governor reached out to the head of UI asking for special attention to certain people’s claims, including her hairdresser.
Coleman maintains she didn’t play favorites and told NBC-affiliate station WLEX in Lexington on Friday she helped thousands of people.
“No one got special treatment. Everyone who reached out to me got the help that I could get them at the time,” she said. “The way that it was written, it did [look bad]. You know, if you pull out certain text messages, um, and only report on those, then it looks bad.”
Coleman went on to say she plans to continue to help as many people as she can, whether she knows them or not, receive their unemployment benefits.
